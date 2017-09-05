Ex-SYRIZA spokesman heading Greece section of Amnesty International

The former spokesman of ruling SYRIZA Gavriil Sakellaridis has been appointed as the new director of rights watchdog Amnesty International’s Greece section.

The 37-year-old economist, who also ran for Athens mayor in 2014, will be filling a post that has been empty for about three months following the resignation of AI Greece’s former director, Heracles-Spyridon Aktypis.

Sakellaridis clinched the position after applying to a public advertisement.

“The challenges for the new director are significant as the threat to human rights is constant as a result of the economic, social and refugee crisis in our country, but also a bleak international environment for equality, justice and human dignity,” the organization said in an announcement on Tuesday.