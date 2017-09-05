New letter of support for Georgiou from US statistics agency

The American Statistical Association has sent another letter to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras expressing its “deep concerns” over the continued prosecution of the former head of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), Andreas Georgiou.

“We again respectfully urge that the Greek state halt any further prosecutions of Dr Georgiou and exonerate him of all past convictions,” said the ASA, which had also written to Tsipras regarding the issue in March.

“We also urge that Dr Georgiou be promptly reimbursed for all legal costs and that Greece publically apologize to him,” the ASA said.



To see a copy of the full letter, click on the link below.