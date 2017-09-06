Colors of Greece | Athens | To October 5

In the framework of the Greece-China Year of Cultural Exchanges, the Stoart Korai space in central Athens is currently hosting “Colors of Greece,” an exhibition of paintings by Chinese artist Qinghua (Ioanna) Lin and Greek artists Anthia Loizou and Antonia Kontaksi depicting the beauty of Greece, especially that to be found on the islands and in Athens. The exhibition runs until October 5 and opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.



Stoart Korai, 4 Korai,

www.stoart.gr