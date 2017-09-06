Lost Athina | Athens | September 24

The first ever Lost Athina Street Party will be taking place at the Handlebar in downtown Athens on Thursday, September 24, an opportunity to bid farewell to the summer and greet the new season with great food and cool beats. DJ Noiz will be spinning hip-hop and R&B classics, while Supersan will be dishing up electronic world music mixed with Caribbean sounds, and Greek-Australian DJ Chris Fotou will be playing a set of house and disco classics. With barbecue delights, veggie options and cheap beer, the street party will start at 5 p.m. and admission is free.



Handlebar, 8 Melanthiou,

tel 211.409.3002