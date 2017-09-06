Santorini Arts Factory | Santorini | To September 23

The fourth annual Santorini Arts Factory summer festival is under way and runs through September 23. Among other events, festivalgoers can take in theater and dance performances and concerts of classical and modern music, which will be taking place on the premises of the D. Nomikos Tomato Industrial Museum in Vlychada, which is a fascinating destination in itself, offering insights into the history of tomato cultivation and processing on the island. Admission costs 15 euros. For more information about the festival, visit www.santoriniartsfactory.gr.



D. Nomikos Tomato Industrial Museum, Vlychada,

tel 210.685.8820