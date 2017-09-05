Child falls to death in shaft

A toddler died on Tuesday morning after falling into an underground sewage pit on the premises of a children’s home run by the Smile of the Child, a non-profit child welfare organization, on the eastern outskirts of Corinth in southern Greece.

According to reports, it was not clear how the 2-year-old boy fell into the pit. His body was retrieved by firemen and rushed to a Corinth hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement, the Smile of the Child expressed its deep sadness at the “loss of a family member” who was growing up on the premises, and said that a probe is being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.