Firefighters battle blaze burning through Pylaia pine forest

Firefighters were on Wednesday battling to contain a wildfire burning through a pine forest in Pylaia, in the municipality of Feres, northwestern Greece.

About 60 firefighters with 23 fire engines, one water-dropping helicopters and two fire-fighting planes were tackling the blaze, which broke out late Tuesday.

No homes were being threatened by the flames, the fire service said.

