Mitsotakis excludes son of existing MP from future candidate list

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has excluded the son of an existing MP from a future candidate list after his father bypassed the party procedure and declared his son would be succeeding him.



In comments made Tuesday, veteran MP Yiannis Tragakis announced he planned to withdraw from politics and at the same time announced that he would be succeeded by his son, Panagiotis.



Mitsotakis criticized the gesture of his outgoing MP while banning Tragakis Jr from running as New Democracy candidate in the next general election.



“In New Democracy everyone is subject to judgment and evaluation. No one can appoint himself as MP candidate,” Mitsotakis said on Twitter.