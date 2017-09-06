BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Greece sells 1.3 bln euros of 13-week T-bills, yield drops to 1.91 pct

TAGS: Finance

Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.55 billion) of three-month T-bills on Wednesday to refinance maturing issues, the country’s debt agency PDMA said.

The three-month paper was sold at a yield of 1.91 percent, down from 1.95 in a previous sale last month. The amount raised included 341 million euros in non-competitive bids.

The sale’s bid-to-cover ratio was 1.41, down from 2.17 in the previous sale.

In a rollover T-bill holders renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold. The settlement date of the new bills is September 8. [Reuters]

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 