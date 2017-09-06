Greece sells 1.3 bln euros of 13-week T-bills, yield drops to 1.91 pct
Online
Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.55 billion) of three-month T-bills on Wednesday to refinance maturing issues, the country’s debt agency PDMA said.
The three-month paper was sold at a yield of 1.91 percent, down from 1.95 in a previous sale last month. The amount raised included 341 million euros in non-competitive bids.
The sale’s bid-to-cover ratio was 1.41, down from 2.17 in the previous sale.
In a rollover T-bill holders renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold. The settlement date of the new bills is September 8. [Reuters]