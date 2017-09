Texas-based psychedelic rockers the Black Angels are coming to Piraeus 117 Academy in the capital's Gazi district on Monday, September 7, for an evening of songs ranging from deliciously dark to melodically hallucinatory, from their five albums to date, including their latest, “Death Song.” The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets cost 28 euros at the door on the night.

Piraeus 117 Academy, 117 Pireos, Gazi