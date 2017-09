The Six Dogs cafe-bar-concert venue will be marking the end of the summer holidays and the start of the new season on Wednesday, September 9, with a swing party led by Athens-based dance group Jump & Jive. Admission is free and the party starts at 10 p.m.

Six Dogs, 6-8 Avramiotou, Monastiraki,

tel 210.321.0510, www.sixdogs.gr