‘Carmen’ Extra Show | Athens | October 10

After its sold-out show on September 2, the Antonio Gades Company is returning to Athens’s Herod Atticus Theater on Tuesday, October 10, for another performance of its critically acclaimed flamenco version of “Carmen,” first presented in Paris in 1983. This choreography by the late great Spanish dancer and film director Carlos Saura, which incorporates elements of Bizet’s opera and his source, Prosper Merimee’s novella, brings out the purity of the protagonists’ raw emotions. Tickets cost 28-78 euros and can be purchased online at www.viva.gr or by calling 11876. The show starts at 9 p.m.



Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis