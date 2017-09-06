Lake of Sounds | Athens | September 7

The Lake of Sounds, a series of classical music concerts organized with the support of the Latsis Foundation, gets under way at Lake Vouliagmeni on Athens's southern coast on Thursday, September 7. On opening night the Thessaloniki State Orchestra will be joined on stage by Ukrainian pianist Anna Fedorova, artistic director of the recently inaugurated International Chamber Music Festival at Ede in the Netherlands, in a concert titled “Fairy Tales and Magic.” Tickets for the show cost 34-68 euros and can be purchased online at www.tickets365.gr.

Vouliagmeni Lake, Vouliagmeni,

tel 210.869.2239, www.limnivouliagmenis.gr