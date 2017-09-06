Athens orchestra drops musician facing child abuse charges

The music teacher who was remanded in custody on Tuesday on charges of molesting three pre-teen students will face disciplinary action from the Athens State Orchestra (KOA) and its association of musicians.

KOA said in a statement that the “abhorrent” acts alleged to have been committed by flutist Panayiotis Drakos had shocked Greek society and the country’s music community.

It also urged the public not to condemn the orchestra, the country’s largest, and the education community in their entirety.

The 60-year-old music teacher and father of two was arrested on Tuesday in northeastern Attica on charges of sexually molesting three girls aged between 9 and 11.