An impressive contribution

The contribution made by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation to Greek society is truly impressive and commendable. Without fanfare and the usual vulgar displays of wealth associated with many representatives of the country’s business elite, the Niarchos Foundation is doing extremely important work in crucial sectors, with sizable donations and initiatives.

This contribution, furthermore, is being recognized by the people of this country, as demonstrated by the enthusiasm the public has shown for the emblematic cultural park the foundation built on Athens’s southern coast.

It’s a shame that more influential and wealthy bodies in this country do not follow the Niarchos Foundation’s lead because – bar a few shining examples – the majority of the people who make up the Greek business class have become accustomed to living off the state and taking at every possible opportunity, while giving very little – if anything at all – back to society as a whole.