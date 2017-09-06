Church paid 2 mln in taxes last year

The Church of Greece paid just over 2 million euros in taxes for 2016, it emerged on Wednesday following a session of the Holy Synod chaired by Archbishop Ieronymos.

The synod examined the Church’s budget and determined that 2.1 million euros was paid for income tax and the unified property tax, known by its acronym ENFIA. Last year the Church paid 3.5 million euros for 2015.

Churches and monasteries across Greece have been struggling to pay salaries in recent years as revenues dry up and taxes rise.

The Church of Greece has sold real estate to raise the cash to cover operating costs amid fears of repercussions on social programs such as soup kitchens.