French President Emmanuel Macron expresses his optimism for the future of Greece in an interview with Kathimerini, describing his upcoming visit to Athens as a message of trust and an attempt to cast Greece as a country that is attractive for investments and entrepreneurship. In this vein, the French president is being accompanied on his trip by representatives of major French business groups, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. He also says he sees positive signs in terms of growth and employment. [This is an unofficial translation of the Greek text.]

Macron underscores that Greece and France have a similar vision of the future and strategic interests, stressing the potential of greater cooperation between the two countries in the areas of defense and security, saying that France wants to see a defense relationship that will give Greece the necessary tools to defend its interests. In this context, he calls on Athens to show its commitment for the European defense system by favoring its defense industry.

The leader of the eurozone’s second biggest economy emphatically rules out Grexit, stressing that Greece’s exit from the eurozone would sooner or later signal the end of the common currency bloc.



Referring to hydrocarbon exploration being carried out by Total in Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone, Macron says that French companies have signed contracts that need to be fulfilled without external pressure.

He also notes that Turkey has by its actions distanced itself from the European Union and will suffer the consequences, as in the case of the customs unions, but hastens to add that he is opposed to a rift, as Ankara remains an important partner in a number of crises, such as the migration crisis and terrorism. Macron adds that the EU-Turkey migrant deal has proved effective, especially in regard to reducing the pressure on Greece.

Mr President, what is the chief aim of your visit? Are you optimistic about the future of Greece and its potential for growth? What reforms should Greece carry out to get out of this continual state of crisis?

My visit is a message of confidence and friendship. It is not by chance that I chose Greece for my first official state visit. I know the efforts that the Greeks have made, I know the sense of injustice that they may have felt, often paying for the mistakes of a political and economic system. But I am optimistic about the future of Greece. Not out of superficial thinking or naivete, but because Greece has the strength to overcome difficulties, and, once again, Greek society has impressed me. Also, the positive signs are multiplying: Growth is returning, investments are growing, unemployment is dropping. In Greece we still find the great ills that plague Europe, such as youth unemployment. But Greece can once again plan its future with confidence. And, just as France stood at its side during the crisis, France will support Greece in this new beginning.

Can your visit be taken as a vote of confidence in Greece, a call for investments by French companies?

Yes, that is my message precisely. I come to Athens with many French companies, big conglomerates but also small and medium-sized companies and agents for innovation, because I want to make the most of all opportunities to show that Greece is a place for investments and growth, a place with a future and entrepreneurial activity. I am pleased that, throughout the crisis, French companies remained active in Greece. Is there a greater sign of confidence? And today I wish to create a closer relationship between Greek and French companies. And so on Friday Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and I will be part of an important economic meeting that will strengthen the bonds between our businesses and will provide the opportunity to identify opportunities that exist and difficulties that must be eliminated for private investments to grow in Greece. There is also a new outlook and a new program for the future that we must encourage: Greece has huge growth potential in the sectors of green development, digital media, tourism and agriculture, to mention just a few. Its research sector is of high quality and many startups are growing. Confidence, growth and investments are the messages that I want to convey.

Reform

You received a strong mandate to revive France and the European Union. What is your view of Europe? Which are your priorities with regard to reform in France?

The two are closely related, and I never considered Europe a separate issue from the national agenda. I was very clear in my electoral campaign: My plan is a reform program for France and a new foundation for Europe. In France I started from day one, in accordance with my pre-election declarations, a major reformation of the labor regime with the aim of an improved adjustment of rules and the protection of every sector and every kind of business. How can we imagine that we are effective and just when we impose the same rules on a very small business and on a large multinational corporation, on the automobile industry or on digital media? This reform is ready and soon it will be implemented. It is one of the three pillars of our reform agenda. The second pillar is the restructuring of our tax and social system with the aim of strengthening employment, investment and innovation: This part will be implemented with the budget that we will present at the end of September. The third pillar is the radical change of the vocational training system: We will invest 15 billion euros in five years to improve skills and to restructure professional vocational training, especially for younger people and those who have not worked for a long period. These reforms will have meaning and will be effective only if they are accompanied by a new European agenda, which I call a Europe of protection and ambition. A Europe that protects, because if competition is not just and under control among European countries, or between Europe and external powers, our efforts at reform will be in vain and will not be accepted by our fellow citizens. This is also the meaning of my effort to create a framework for posted workers. A Europe, also, which makes plans, with the development, for example, of a more ambitious strategy in digital media and investments.

You have spoken of a new system of governance in the eurozone. When will this new governance be decided and what will it mean for Greece? Will there be less insistence on austerity? Will there be less or greater supervision of taxes by the eurozone’s future institutions?

I am convinced that the eurozone must be reformed and strengthened. During the crisis we dealt with an emergency situation, creating, for example, the European Stability Mechanism, which supported and funded Greece in particular. But we must do much more, with two basic principles: solidarity and responsibility. A monetary union cannot function in the long term without a common budget, which will allow it to deal with economic shocks and encourage convergence between our economies, supporting investment programs for countries that have the greatest need. And this budget needs political direction, as well as genuinely democratic supervision: This is the reason that I support the idea of a minister of economy and finance for the eurozone and a eurozone parliament. Through this necessary democratic integration, we will transform our economic and monetary union into an integrated plan that will be effective and just. For Greece, as with every member-state, because the eurozone’s dysfunctioning is not good for anyone in the long term.

Grexit ‘ruled out’

You personally played an important role in Greece remaining in the eurozone. To return briefly to the subject, is Grexit now off the table?

Personally, I have ruled out this eventuality. A common plan cannot be based on the logic of exclusion. A Greek exit would signal, sooner or later, the end of the euro. The best way to avoid the exit of any member-state is to draw an ambitious plan. If the British voted in favor of Brexit it was because many political leaders traded in euroskepticism and supported a Europe of discounts: When Europe is no longer protectionist and desirable, it is rejected.

You sent a strong message of solidarity when oil and gas drilling started off Cyprus’s coast. What was the objective?

I didn’t send any particular message. Businesses, mainly French ones, have signed contracts. These need to be implemented, without external pressures.

Should Turkey become a member of the European Union? Is the EU-Turkey deal on migration sustainable? And are you concerned by the increase in migrant inflows to Greece and the EU?

Turkey has objectively distanced itself from the European Union in the past few months, with some alarming deviations that cannot be without consequence, in regard to customs union, for example. But I would like to see a rift avoided as it is an important partner in many crises we face jointly, and I am specifically referring to the migration challenge and the terrorist threat. I address the issue by maintaining very regular contacts with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



As regards migration, the agreement reached between the EU and Turkey produces results if nothing else and this was necessary particularly for reducing the pressure on Greece, the country that has been dealing with the migration crisis from the very beginning. But we must look at the issue with clarity: Immigration is a long-term challenge and what we’re seeing is that as soon as one route closes another one opens, somewhere in the Mediterranean. In order to control flows, therefore, we need to separate the refugees, whom Europe – much to its praise – has a duty to welcome and protect, from illegal economic migrants, who do not fulfill the criteria for entry into Europe. And we must take action at the source, in the countries of origin and transit, so as to stabilize these countries, to crack down on organized trafficking rings and take development action, which is key to solving the problem in the long term.

Defense ties

Is there room to strengthen Greek-French defense ties?

Yes, I believe that there is significant room because, for the past 10 years, for a number of reasons which are mostly related to the economic crisis, our ties in this sector have weakened. We nevertheless have a legacy of close ties in the area of defense which we can build on in order to jointly deal with today’s challenges in the field of security, in the framework of European solidarity.



Our perspective and strategic interests are very close, whether it is about fighting terrorism, dealing with migration, preventing instability in the Mediterranean or entire regions in Africa. Our troops are active in the same theater of operations and I appreciate the efforts made by Greece to keep up its commitments toward the EU’s and NATO’s naval forces in the Mediterranean and the European mission in Mali. Also, Greece has always responded when it was needed to contribute to operations where France has had an active role, like recently in the Central African Republic.

France has long wanted to build a defense relationship that will allow Greece to develop the means necessary to protect its interests. [Greek and French] air forces have both been equipped with Mirage fighter jets. On the level of naval force, our relations are also close. All the above create strong bonds and it is my desire that these are put to use. This however also requires from the Greek side a willingness to fully integrate with the European defense structure. This means opting for [military] equipment that would support a truly European defense industry.

Terrorism threat

In your very important address to French ambassadors, you said Islamist terrorism is the biggest threat to France and Europe. How can we effectively combat this threat? Could Greece play a role in this issue?

Unfortunately, Greece and France both have a lot of experience in issues of terrorism. I wanted to make the fight against Islamist terrorism a priority – and right after I was elected I formed a coordinating service that refers directly to me – because this particular threat is unprecedented in its proportions and project of destruction.

After a campaign of three years, the alliance against ISIS has finally started retaking Daesh’s principle territories, at the cost of huge sacrifices by our forces and local populations. In the Sahel, our forces are preventing the resurgence of fronts that were defeated in 2013. But, as the attacks in Spain demonstrated, the threat is ever-present. The fight will be lengthy because the enemy is present in the heart of Europe and takes advantage of all the flaws of our societies.

The response must comprise the areas of security, economy, culture and education. We can be effective by adopting exigent security policies, which we are doing in the European Union anyway. But we must also prevent the terrorists from taking over new spaces where they would like to profit from the liberty our democracies offer – I am thinking specifically of the internet. Mainly, we cannot expect a lasting victory if we are not capable of offering hope to European societies. My commitment to give France its pride back and Europe its meaning, is also born from this belief.

France and Greece cooperate closely on all these issues. The assistance of the Greek police to their French peers is of vital importance. This assistance was also made evident during our investigations into the suicide attacks at the Bataclan and the Stade de France. For this, we are deeply grateful.

Your first meeting with US President Donald Trump was very cordial. Are you concerned about the US’s role in such a complex period? And how important is cooperation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in this context?

I have had numerous contacts with the American president and will continue to do so because the relationship between our two countries is greater than the two of us. It is rooted in a history that is over 200 years old, it is forged in common struggles and the liberation of our country. Today, moreover, this relationship is excellent and essential in the battle against terrorism, for example. But we also have to take into consideration a new factor that does not date to the election of Donald Trump: Europe must take charge of its own security. This conclusion is shared completely by Chancellor Angela Merkel. It is the reason why we both attach great importance to reinforcing European defenses.

Can Europe develop defense and security capabilities that will protect it and cover the gap left by a gradual withdrawal of the United States? Can we do it without the United Kingdom?

To begin with, we must look at the situation in a balanced manner: The United States remains committed to the defense of Europe and France, likewise Greece, and attaches a great deal of importance to the stability of the Atlantic Alliance.

But, you are right, the United States is looking less toward Europe, and this points to a deeper tendency. Under these circumstances, Europe must be able to ensure its strategic autonomy. We should be able to manage international crises alone, develop our own operations, produce our own military capabilities and maintain the technological advantage over our potential adversaries. The question is not about replacing NATO but showing that within the alliance, the Europeans are dependable. If I heard the American president correctly, that was exactly his message, after all.

All of this supports my approach regarding the reinforcement of European defense, which could be achieved in different ways. We have new instruments today – permanent structured cooperation, the European Defense Fund – that come on top of existing means and are waiting only for our political will. The United Kingdom, which evidently remains a major European military force with which France has a privileged defense relationship, will have its place, subject to circumstances that have yet to be defined.

Russia

Could a new cold war between Russia and the West be prevented? Do you intend to contribute to this end?

I do not believe in that idea of a cold war. On the other hand, there are some forces which sometimes express themselves in an aggressive fashion and we have had a period of tension unseen since 1989. In this turbulent world I am confident about two things: that France can play a substantial role by developing a dialogue with everyone – it has a role which is ecumenical and balancing at the same time that I intend to promote for our common good, for security above all; I am also confident that Europe ought to develop the means of its strength and sovereignty. It cannot be consumed by domestic disputes, in pathetic and destructive discussions about the “exit” of one state or another: Europe constitutes the guarantee of our collective sovereignty on defense matters, in the struggle against terrorism, against climate change and in favor of the digital revolution. From now on it should constantly equip itself with the means to do this. This is the challenge of my generation.

How can France and Europe become more competitive? How will the new European champions be created?

This is another element of the European sovereignty I referred to before. Nowadays there is an enduring idea in Europe about the competitiveness of its economies. The target should rather be for Europe to become competitive against its actual economic and trade rivals, which have different models, such as China, India, the US... This is why I am in favor of a protectionist agenda that would require reciprocity in the opening up of markets, the managing – and not banning – of non-European investments in strategic sectors. As for the new champions, this is not something that can be decided by decree, but it is certain that tomorrow’s champions will not just develop in the national market: Particularly in the digital world, we will assist the emergence of true European and world champions by creating an integrated European market, developing the financing of startups and regulating competition so as to avoid any abuse.

In your election campaign you stated you belong neither to the left nor to the right. What is your ideology, your doctrine? Are any other European leaders like-minded?

I have said that the party separations that used to structure our political life are not valid anymore because they do not reflect the real options and the real juxtapositions of ideas. On the left as well as the right, the traditional parties are divided on all substantial issues, such as labor relations, the relationship with Europe, the balance between freedom and security, between openness and protection. I have attempted to construct a cohesive and efficient political proposal, a deeper renewal of practices and people, and a plan for economic and social transformation based on the re-establishment of the European project. I do not want to make any assumptions because the national contexts differ to a great extent, but I am convinced that in most European countries we come across both the desire for renewal and that wide rift between those who have confidence in opening up and those in favor of backtracking. It is these two halves that I am trying to bring together again, carrying along those with confidence and appeasing those who harbor doubts.

Greece faces many challenges on the issue of security. Could France guarantee its security in case of a crisis in the region?

I’m surprised at your question. Greece is more than just a friend of France, it is an ally in NATO and a partner in the European Union. We are bound by mutual commitments which form the basis of our collective security. In the name of the Treaty of Washington and of the clauses for mutual assistance and solidarity of the European Treaty, each country contributes to the security of the other. And of course France stands by Greece. As far as I am concerned, I will not forget that Greece, just as all member-states of the European Union, offered their support to France when, in November 2015, my country invoked for the first time the European solidarity clause, following the horrible acts of terrorism that struck us.