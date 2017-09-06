Cab driver stabbed to death in Drapetsona

A 60-year-old taxi driver was brutally stabbed to death early Wednesday morning by an unknown assailant at the new pier in Drapetsona, southwest of Athens.

According to reports, a crew member of a cargo ship that had docked in the area saw the cab stop at the pier and two people inside the vehicle having a heated argument.

The next thing the witness reportedly saw was a bloodied man – the driver – get out of the cab before collapsing to the ground.

Reports said the culprit then drove off in the taxi at high speed. The victim was rushed to a Piraeus hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police, who have launched a manhunt across Attica to find the suspect, are said to be examining possible motives for the crime, including robbery and personal differences between the culprit and victim. Forensic teams reportedly scoured the area for clues.