Acropolis metro station to close at 4 p.m. for security reasons

The Greek Police has ordered that the Acropolis station of the Athens metro be closed as of 4 p.m. on Thursday as part of security measures for the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron, who is in Athens on a two-day visit and is accompanied by a large delegation of business leaders, will be delivering a speech in the evening at the Pnyx, where the ancient Athenians gathered for popular assemblies.

Security measures for his visit have resulted in the closure of several key streets in the downtown Athens area, with police advising residents and visitors to avoid the areas around the Presidential Palace and the prime minister’s Maximos Mansion, Vasilissis Sofias Avenue and the Acropolis on Thursday, for their own convenience.