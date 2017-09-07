Macron says eurozone budget must remain goal of integration

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday backed Germany’s proposal for a European Monetary Fund (EMF) but stressed the ultimate goal should remain a eurozone budget.

“We should head toward a European Monetary Fund but this should in no way be mixed up with a (eurozone) budget,” Macron said during a visit to Athens.

Macron praised Greece’s austerity reforms and reiterated his call for an easing of the Greek debt burden. [Reuters]