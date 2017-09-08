ATHEX: Mixed picture for Greek stocks

The Greek bourse had a mixed picture on Thursday – in anticipation of any concrete results from the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron – with stocks split down the middle between winners and losers. However the trading volume was significantly improved.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 811.04 points, shedding 0.08 percent from Wednesday’s 811.70 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index contracted 0.07 percent to 2,126.87 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.22 percent.

The 14.44 percent jump of Attica Bank was not enough to take the banks index into positive territory, as it gave up 0.32 percent due to the 1.63 percent drop of Piraeus, the 1.52 percent fall of Eurobank and the 0.49 percent slide of Alpha. National grew 1.23 percent.

In total 47 stocks took gains, 47 suffered losses and 18 were unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 64.1 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 44.1 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.49 percent to close at 76.49 points.