Greece is “ready and determined” to exit its international bailout next August, putting an end to years of crisis and uncertainty, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday.

Greece’s third EU/IMF bailout since 2010 is due to expire in August 2018.

“We are absolutely ready and determined to move in this direction and I‘m certain our lenders have the same approach of avoiding hurdles and delays,” Tsipras said during joint press conference in Athens with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“It is important not only for Greece, it is important for Europe,” Tsipras said. “The final end of the Greek crisis will signal Europe’s passage into a new era of less uncertainty.”



He went on to state that Europe needs to set up institutions to resolve future crises of its member states without having to turn to “third parties,” such as the International Monetary Fund, for financial support.



“Europe must create the appropriate institutions... to be able to deal with its problems using its own institutions, its own financing tools,” Tsipras told reporters.

“We are at the right moment... to move in this direction whereby Europe will be able to resolve its own problems without necessarily seeking support from third parties,” he said.



[Reuters]