French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday urged the International Monetary Fund to show “good faith” in upcoming Greek debt talks.

“The IMF’s role in the end of these talks must be in good faith and without adding further conditionality,” Macron told journalists in a joint news conference in Athens with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

“We should not exhaust our ministers and officials with nights and weeks of talks about the (Greek) growth rate over the next 20-25 years down to the decimal point,” he added.



[Reuters]