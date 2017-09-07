NEWS |

 
Turks on jet ski planned Chios bank heists

Greek authorities say two Turkish brothers arrested on the eastern Aegean island of Chios for illegally crossing from nearby Turkey on a jet ski had allegedly intended to rob banks on the island.

A coast guard statement on Thursday said scrutiny of the two men’s mobile phones produced “indications” of the alleged heist plans.

The brothers were detained on a Chios beach on Tuesday. They allegedly told coast guards that their jet ski had broken down, forcing them to land on the island that a narrow strait separates from Turkey. But the jet ski was found to be working fine, which prompted a closer investigation.

Both were charged with illegally entering Greece and conspiring to commit a crime.

Scores of refugees and migrants reach Chios from Turkey every week.

