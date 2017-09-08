Jazz Chronicles | Athens | September 9 & 10

A tribute to the contemporary Greek jazz scene, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center's Jazz Chronicles is a series of concerts that reflects the diversity of the genre. On Saturday, September 9, the program presents American saxophonist Craig Handy and his Greek counterpart, Yannis Kassetas, both counting five albums under the belts so far. They will be joined by Alexandros Drakos Ktistakis on the drums, Dimitris Sevdalis on the piano and Dinos Manos on the bass. On Sunday, September 10, jazz guitarist and composer Theo Kapilidis, who currently teaches at the Zurich University of the Arts, takes the stage with his quartet, playing original old and newer work. The shows start at 9 p.m. and admission is free of charge. A free shuttle bus service runs between Syntagma Square and the SNFCC throughout the day, stopping at the Syngrou-Fix metro station.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, www.snfcc.org