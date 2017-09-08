ATHEX: Benchmark slides 2 pct for the week

Bank stocks at the Athens Exchange (ATHEX) continued heading south at the end of the week, extending the weekly losses of the benchmark and taking it close to the 800-point mark, while also illustrating that the market was unimpressed by the hype over French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit.

The ATHEX general index closed at 802.72 points, shedding 1.03 percent from Thursday’s 811.04 points. On a weekly basis it gave up 1.95 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-26 index shrank 0.60 percent to 2,114.18 points, and mid-caps 2.58 percent.

Banks slid 2.50 percent led by volatile Attica (down 10.68 percent), Eurobank (3.79 percent) and Piraeus (3.07 percent). National was unchanged. Coca-Cola HBC bucked the trend to advance 1.65 percent and Titan Cement rose 1.31 percent, while Viohalco gave up 4.97 percent and Hellenic Exchanges diminished 2.57 percent.

In total 34 stocks registered gains, 69 recorded losses and 12 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 43.4 million euros, down from Thursday’s 64.1 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 1.24 percent to close at 75.54 points.