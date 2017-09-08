ISAP stoppages Tuesday, Friday

Services on the Athens-Piraeus urban electric railway (ISAP) will be disrupted on Tuesday and Friday when employees are planning work stoppages to protest transfers and streamlining at the organization.

Specifically, there will be no services after 9 p.m. on Tuesday nor on Friday between noon and 3 p.m.

In a statement issued Friday announcing their action, workers claimed that there had been transfers and appointments over the past 10 months carried out subject to an “anachronistic system without transparency and meritocracy.”