Union urges workers to boycott evaluation scheme

The umbrella union representing Greece’s civil servants, known by its acronym ADEDY, on Friday called on public sector workers to continue boycotting an evaluation scheme being carried out at the behest of Greece’s international creditors.

ADEDY called on trade unions to conduct meetings to coordinate their action to block the evaluation scheme.
 

