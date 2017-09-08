Measles on the rise in Greece

The danger of measles spreading in Greece is real, the Health Ministry said Friday, pointing to a recent spike in infections in the last four months.

It said that some 100 cases of measles have been reported since June, a significant rise given that, before this period, the rate stood at roughly one infection per year.

A similar spike in measles cases has also been reported in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Romania.

The ministry said that, since April, the Hellenic Center of Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO) has started a campaign to raise awareness and to provide advice to groups considered vulnerable to the disease. KEELPNO has also made recommendations to nursing homes.

Authorities say the generally high level of vaccination coverage of children in the country is a positive factor, but should not lead to complacency.