Blue Star Patmos ferry towed back to Piraeus

The effort to tow the Blue Star Patmos ferry boat from the port of Ios in the Cyclades to Piraeus began Friday, after it became grounded in shallows while entering the port of Ios in late August.

None of the almost 300 people on board was hurt but the vessel suffered substantial damage.

Before it docks in Piraeus it is scheduled to make a stop at the nearby Perama shipyard to unload 21 cars and 12 trucks in its garage.

Divers investigating the ship’s hull Friday morning said the damage it had sustained would not affect its ability to reach Perama and Piraeus.

