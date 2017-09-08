The rising trend in home rental rates across Greece has now become clear, though it is seen mainly in Athens and Thessaloniki where demand appears increased.

According to the latest national survey by the RE/MAX Hellas network of estate agencies, rental rates are showing an average growth of 2.1 percent this year from 2016.

Nevertheless, the level of rates remains affordable for medium and even for low incomes, according to the RE/MAX analysis.

After all, they have dropped 40 percent on average since the end of the last decade. Average Athens rates have risen 2 percent but in Koukaki, where Airbnb-style rentals are thriving, the hike has come to 17 percent.