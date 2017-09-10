Sokratis Malamas | Athens | September 11

After three months on a summer tour of the country, folk-rock singer and songwriter Sokratis Malamas is coming back to the capital for a show at the Vrachon Theater on Monday, September 11. His show will include tracks from his recent album, “Katoptra,” as well as older favorites. It starts at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 11 euros in advance – from Public stores – and 13 euros at the door on the night.

Vrachon Theater, Vyronas,

tel 210.762.6040