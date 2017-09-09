Traffic stops lead to 17 arrests in Thessaly region

A one-day crackdown on motorists in region of Thessaly in central Greece netted police eight people who were driving without a license, two who were in violation of drug laws and three who had arrest warrants pending against them, the Greek Police announced on Saturday.



Spot checks were conducted on 1,207 vehicles corresponding to 1,321 individuals, the announcement said, adding that 30 people were remanded for questioning and 17 arrested.