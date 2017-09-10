Time to pick sides

Greece’s left-led administration has shown an uncanny ability to adapt to political developments, in part thanks to its constant PR stunts.

SYRIZA folk style themselves as allies of fringe leftist groups and at the same time seek to occupy the political space formerly dominated by PASOK socialists. They lambast the purportedly neoliberal agenda of French President Emmanuel Macron and at the same time pretend to be his best friends.

Reality, however, particularly when it comes to economic facts, is inexorable. There comes a time when you have to pick a side. You can be with the preposterous protesters who opposed the construction of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center or the Acropolis Museum. Or you can be on the side of reason, which argues that Greece needs investments and jobs that cannot be sacrificed at the altar of ideological obsession and defunct ideas.

In theory, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has made a shift. In practice, he seems too afraid to rock the boat. And as always, it is the country that pays the price of inaction.