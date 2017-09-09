Seven tourists rescued from fire on pleasure boat

A firefighting vessel was dispatched to help a pleasure boat

Seven tourists were rescued on Saturday when a large fire broke out on the pleasure boat they were sailing in the area between the Ionian islands of Zakynthos and Cephalonia.

The four men and three women were rescued by crew on another private craft that was in the vicinity and taken to Aghios Nikolaos in Zakynthos, where they were pronounced safe and sound. It took several hours for firefighters to get the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.