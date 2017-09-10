Highway bridge collapses in Rodopi; no injuries reported

Photo by Costas Houvardas via Facebook

A bridge spanning the Kompsatos River in Rodopi on the national highway linking Komotini and Xanthi in northern Greece collapsed in the early hours of Sunday under unknown circumstances. No injuries have been reported.

Photographs posted on Facebook by Rodopi’s civil protection chief, Costas Houvardas, showed several meters of the road collapsed into the ravine formed by the river below.

The Rodopi News website, meanwhile, reported that this stretch of road is relatively new and there have been no major storms recently to flood the river and possibly explain the damage. It added that a much older bridge spanning the river is still intact.

Motorists are being diverted to alternative routes as an inspection gets under way before repairs can take place.