MONDAY

The first “EAEU-Greece: A New Bridge for Cooperation and Development” business forum will take place as part of the Thessaloniki International Fair 2017.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will present its second-quarter salary costs index reading and its August data on vehicle license issues.

Listed firm Nireus Aquacultures issues its first-half financial results.

TUESDAY

National Defense Minister and Independent Greeks leader Panos Kammenos holds a press conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair.

The TradeUSA section of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce organizes the “TradeUSA Workshop: Prepare-Plan-Execute” at 4 p.m. at the Olympia Hall of the Ioannis Vellidis Foundation in Thessaloniki. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its June data on construction activity.

Aegean Air will publish its second-quarter financial results.

Listed company Quality & Reliability holds an extraordinary general meeting.

WEDNESDAY

Eurobank’s Conference Center at 8 Iolkou, Nea Ionia, Athens, hosts a conference titled: “Digital Transformation is in Order,” starting at 1 p.m. (Info: www.eurobank.gr)

The Federation of Industries of Northern Greece (SBBE) organizes a European Cluster Policy Making Event at the Center for Research & Technology Hellas, Thessaloniki from 9 a.m. (Info: www.sbbe.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its second-quarter figures on turnover in the sectors of accommodation and food service and on construction output.

THURSDAY

The South-East Europe and the Asian Studies programs of the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) present, in English, a report on “China’s Belt and Road Initiative: Constructing the Balkan Silk Road,” at the Office of the European Parliament in Athens, 8 Amalias, at 5-7 p.m. (Info: 210.7257124, activities@eliamep.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish the July reading of its industrial import prices index and the second-quarter findings of its manpower survey.

Athens-listed group Folli Follie presents its first-half financial results.

FRIDAY

The Kifissia-Piraeus electrical subway line (Line 1 of the Athens metro) will not run from 12 to 3 p.m. due to a work stoppage by workers.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos to participate in the Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Tallinn, Estonia.

The Balkans & Black Sea Cooperation Forum organizes an event on One Belt-One Road, themed: “China and the Balance of European Interests,” from 4.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Macedonian Museum of Contemporary Art in Thessaloniki, in the context of the Thessaloniki International Fair. (Info: 210.284.5980)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will announce the first-quarter statistics on passenger, cargo and vehicle traffic in Greek ports, the second quarter figures on service sector turnover and on retail commerce employment, the May data on museum and archaeological site visitors and the July reading of its farming and agriculture import and export index.

SATURDAY

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will deliver a speech at the Ioannis Vellidis conference center in Thessaloniki, at 7.30 p.m.

SUNDAY

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will hold a press conference in the context of the Thessaloniki International Fair.