Sports Digest: Greek girls finish second at water polo's junior worlds

WATER POLO: Greece earned the silver medal at the World Junior Women’s Championship it organized at Volos, losing 17-16 in the final’s penalty shootout to Russia on Saturday.

WRESTLING: Giorgos Pilidis won bronze at the 58-kilogram freestyle category of the Cadet World Championships that were concluded on Sunday in Athens.

VOLLEYBALL: The huge financial problems are forcing Panathinaikos to withdraw both from the Volley League and the women’s league, as the amateur division of the club has run out of money and has to cover obligations from previous years.