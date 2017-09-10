Sergio Araujo scored on his return to AEK.

Olympiakos and Panionios lost their perfect record after three games in the Super League, and were joined at the top of the table by AEK, while Panathinaikos is going from bad to worse.

Xanthi snatched a 1-1 draw from the champion on Saturday, but Olympiakos has got serious complaints from the referee of the match at Pigadia. New signing Bjorn Engels gave the Piraeus team an early lead but Christos Lisgaras equalized before half-time.

Panionios also drew 1-1, dropping two points at home against Panetolikos, as Masoud Shojaei’s penalty kick was canceled out by Diego Lopez at Nea Smyrni.

AEK thrashed 10-man Larissa 4-0 at home on Sunday, goals coming from Petros Mantalos, Victor Klonaridis, Tasos Bakasetas and Argentine striker Sergio Araujo on his return to AEK from Las Palmas.

Panathinaikos is bottom of the table with zero points (having started on minus two) after going down to host Kerkyra on Sunday. Denis Epstein scored from the spot to give the Corfu its first points this year.

Lamia scored its first ever victory in the top flight upsetting host Asteras Tripolis 3-1 on Saturday.

In other Super League games Levadiakos drew 1-1 with Platanias and Atromitos shared a goalless draw with PAS Giannina.

On Monday Apollon Smyrnis hosts PAOK.