BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Tsakalotos to meet eurozone chief in Athens

TAGS: Finance, Economy

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos will meet with Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chief of the eurozone’s finance ministers, in Athens, on September 25, it was announced Monday.

Meanwhile, technical teams representing the country’s international creditors were expected to return to the Greek capital Monday for talks on outstanding reforms that will pave the way for the return of mission chiefs next month ahead of the next bailout review.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 