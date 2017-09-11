WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

Between the Seas | Athens | September 11-17

TAGS: Festival

For the first time since it began in New York in 2011, the Between the Seas theater festival is at Athens's Baumstrasse venue, helping emerging and established artists from across the Mediterranean, as well as art enthusiasts who would like to see some amazing shows. Alongside performances from across the region, the event includes staged, workshops, masterclasses and panels. Admission costs 10 euros. For program details, visit betweentheseas.org

Baumstrasse, 8 Servion (2nd floor), Votanikos,
tel 698.331.3302

