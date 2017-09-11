Four blazes keep firefighters busy in Peloponnese

Firefighters on Monday were dispatched to tackle five forest fires in the broader area of the Peloponnese.

Three of the blazes were in northern Ilia, which bore the brunt of catastrophic fires in 2007, the fourth in Voutsara, near Megalopolis, and the fifth near the village of Santomeri in western Achaia.

More than 60 firefighters were working to douse the blazes in the region and had managed to partially contain them by nightfall, though a contingent remained on standby to avert a rekindling due to strong winds blowing in the area.