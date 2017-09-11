Transport disruptions this week as workers strike

Services on the Athens-Piraeus urban electric railway (ISAP) will be disrupted on Tuesday and Friday as employees are planning work stoppages to protest transfers and streamlining in the organization.

There will be no service after 9 p.m. on Tuesday nor on Friday between noon and 3 p.m.

Adding to the upheaval for commuters, the union representing the capital’s bus drivers announced work stoppages for Wednesday, when services will be suspended before 9 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

Workers are protesting a decline in working conditions and services, which have resulted in longer waits at bus stops.