Athens Democracy Forum starts on Wednesday with strong speaker lineup
Online
The annual Athens Democracy Forum organized by the New York Times and Kathimerini gets under way in the Greek capital on Wednesday.
Speakers include former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan, ex-PMs Kevin Rudd of Australia and Felipe Gonzalez of Spain, foreign ministers Margot Wallstrom of Sweden and Amina Mohamed of Kenya, and Hyeonseo Lee, a North Korean defector and human rights activist.
Titled “Solutions for a Changing World,” the forum, which runs through Sunday, will address whether the western spirit of openness is being replaced by walls, among other topics.
