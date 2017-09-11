ATHEX: Stock sellers are waiting in the wings

Monday was another mixed day for the Greek bourse. Stocks were split between winners and losers, the benchmark had some moderate gains but the banks’ index was virtually unchanged, and mid-caps conceded some ground. The drop in turnover compared with three declining sessions last week shows that a likely return of sellers is on the way.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 806.06 points, adding 0.42 percent to Friday’s 802.72 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index expanded 0.33 percent to 2,121.24 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.23 percent.

The banks’ index fell just 0.01 percent, as National lost 1.82 percent, Piraeus dropped 0,49 percent, Eurobank decreased 0.37 and Attica slid 15.22 percent, while Alpha improved 2.02 percent.

Motor Oil stood out grabbing 4.11 percent, followed by Aegean Air (up 2.55 percent), Viohalco (2.46 percent) and Hellenic Exchanges (2.43 percent).

In total 52 stocks reported gains, 51 sustained losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 37.1 million euros, down from last Friday’s 43.4 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.69 percent to close at 76.06 points.