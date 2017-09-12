Aircraft resume efforts to douse blazes in Achaia

Waterdropping aircraft on Tuesday resumed efforts to douse fires in western Achaia, in the Peloponnese, bolstering the work of around 60 firefighters on the ground.

Regional governor Apostolos Katsifaras told the Athens-Macedonia News Agency that firefighters had worked throughout the night to keep the blazes away from the villages of Arla, Tzailo and Elaiohori. noting that a drop in winds had aided their efforts.

The governor noted that efforts had resumed this morning after a change in the wind's direction rekindled the embers from the night before. "It's a concern," he said.

According to local reports, damage has been limited so far, with one house and one barn burned. The extent of damage to forest- and farmland remained unclear.