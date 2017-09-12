Greece responded to refugee crisis 'with solidarity and dignity,' Tsipras tells WHO summit

In a speech at the 67th session of the World Health Organization's Regional Committee for Europe in Budapest on Tuesday, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras stressed that Greece had done all it could to respond to Europe's refugee crisis with "solidarity and dignity."

"The only way to protect our country is to do all we can to ensure that vulnerable social groups and refugees have access to healthcare," he said.

Tsipras said his government had sought to undertake several initiatives to improve the quality of healthcare and citizens' acces to it, adding that "much more difficult work must be done."