Cyprus inflation at 0.5 pct in August

The Statistical Service of Cyprus announced on Tuesday that the Republic’s Harmonized Price Index increased by 0.5 percent last month, when compared to August 2016.

In comparison with July 2017 the index showed a 1 percent inflation.

For the period January-August 2017 the price index recorded an increase of 1 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Compared to August 2016, the categories with the largest positive change where Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels (4.7 percent) and Transport (4.5 percent) whereas the Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco category had the biggest negative change, at -3.3 percent.