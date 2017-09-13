1984 | Athens | September 14

The Chytirio Theater in the downtown Athens district of Kerameikos is hosting a free screening of Michael Radford's “1984,” based on George Orwell's classic novel about a dystopian future under an oppressive regime and released in the same year. John Hurt and Richard Burton lead the cast in the story of a government employee who loses his identity in the process of rewriting history in a matter that casts his country's leaders in a favorable light. His travails reveal how, in such a closely monitored society, there is no escape from “big brother.” Showtime is 8.30 p.m. and the film is in English with Greek subtitles.

Chytirio Theater, 44 Iera Odos, Kerameikos,

tel 210.341.2313