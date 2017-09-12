Blue Star Patmos leaks large quantity of fuel off Piraeus

Efforts to tow the Blue Star Patmos ferry boat from the port of Ios in the Cyclades to Piraeus, which began Friday after the vessel ran aground in late August, have resulted in a fuel leak, according to Coast Guard officials.

According to the Coast Guard, a gash sustained by the vessel when it ran aground off Ios at the end of last month, resulted in the leakage of some 350 cubic meters of fuel as it was being towed toward the port of Piraeus on Monday.

None of the almost 300 people on board were hurt when the vessel foundered off Ios on August 30.